TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Tuesday, as gains for heavyweight banks and insurers were mostly offset by retreating miners and oil and gas companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 12.90 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,121.02. The index was closed on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp. Editing by Andre Grenon)