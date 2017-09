TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Monday as investors took money out of recently rising energy stocks, but gave muted backing to banks ahead of their closely watched week of quarterly earnings reports.

Trade was slow, with U.S. markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index dropped 13.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 15,187.40. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)