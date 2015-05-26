FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX in broad retreat as resource shares weigh
May 26, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX in broad retreat as resource shares weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped sharply on Tuesday as gold miners, banks and energy companies led a broad selloff that had some investors cheering a possible readjustment of valuations as U.S. interest rates were seen coming closer to a rise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 136.59 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,050.81. Of the 10 main index sectors, only info tech gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)

