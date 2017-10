TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Friday, capping a 1.2 percent decline for the week, as investors shied away from heavyweight financial stocks amid evidence of a shrinking economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 92.91 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,014.09. Eight of the 10 main sectors slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)