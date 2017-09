TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed sharply lower on Thursday as a tumble in oil prices stung energy producers and bucking bond markets had investors backing away from debt-reliant utilities and pipelines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 135.29 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,019.39. All 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang)