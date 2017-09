TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index tumbled 1.4 percent on Monday, its sharpest fall in almost three months, in a broad decline led by the heavyweight energy and financial sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 213.83 points, or 1.43 percent, at 14,743.33. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)