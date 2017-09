TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher on Monday despite the unfolding Greek debt drama, helped by action in individual shares such as Hudson’s Bay Co after HBC announced a $3.2 billion European expansion plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,756.05. Half of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)