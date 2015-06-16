CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat amid Greece, Fed nerves; energy stocks jump

TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended flat on Tuesday, as a bump in crude oil prices boosted energy stocks and investors fretted about the Greek debt crisis and awaited the Federal Reserve’s looming interest rate decision.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.00 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,753.05. Half of the ten main sectors were higher and there were 133 decliners to 105 gainers. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)