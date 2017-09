TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower in a broad retreat on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rate hikes in 2015 on the table, with resource stocks bucking the trend lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.07 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,732.98. Eight of the ten main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)