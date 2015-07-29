CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces higher on Fed, oil-price rise

TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed sharply higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in banks, railways and oil companies as crude prices bounced off near six-month lows and the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open for a September interest rate hike.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 224.44 points, or 1.59 percent, at 14,301.80. The energy, financial and industrial sectors all clocked gains of more than 2 percent.