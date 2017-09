TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index closed lower on Friday, weighed down by a retreat in energy stocks as oil prices recorded their sixth weekly loss, and by a pullback in heavyweight financial names.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 103.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,302.70. It lost 1.1 percent over the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)