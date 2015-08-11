CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as yuan devaluation upsets

* TSX ends down 51.72 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,414.67

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, hurt by China’s devaluation of the yuan, which clobbered commodity prices and raised investor concerns about growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.72 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,414.67. Seven of the 10 main sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)