CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as China lets yuan fall again

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as banks, fertilizer and railway shares dropped amid a broad retreat as China’s yuan currency weakened further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.14 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,339.53. Seven of the 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)