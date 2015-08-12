FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as China lets yuan fall again
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as China lets yuan fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* TSX ends down 75.14 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,339.53

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as banks, fertilizer and railway shares dropped amid a broad retreat as China’s yuan currency weakened further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.14 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,339.53. Seven of the 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
