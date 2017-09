TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Tuesday, with railways and miners leading a broad retreat as copper hit a six-year low and Chinese equities tumbled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 57.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,193.87. That was its seventh fall in nine sessions. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)