TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index tumbled more than 2 percent on Thursday in a broad-based rout that took energy stocks to their lowest level since 2004.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 299.63 points, or 2.13 percent, to 13,737. The materials sector was the lone gainer, while health care sank nearly 5 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)