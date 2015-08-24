FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends downs more than 3 pct in volatile trade
August 24, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends downs more than 3 pct in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended down more than 3 percent on Monday, part of a global equity selloff prompted by a plunge in the Chinese stock market and sinking prices for crude oil, a major Canadian export.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 420.93 points, or 3.12 percent, at 13,052.74. All 10 main groups fell at least 1 percent, with the energy sector off 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

