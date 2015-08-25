FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rally loses steam at close, still ends higher
August 25, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rally loses steam at close, still ends higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gave up much of Tuesday’s gains, closing just under 1 percent higher after rallying as much as 3 percent earlier in the session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 98.19 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,150.93, after touching 13,445.63 earlier. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups held on to their session gains.

The TSX fared better than the main U.S. markets, however, with Wall Street reversing session gains and ending with losses. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

