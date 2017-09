OTTAWA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, lifted by gains in financial companies and as investors scooped up shares that had been recently sold off.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 230.66 points, or 1.75 percent, at 13,381.59. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)