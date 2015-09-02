FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, energy stocks weigh
September 2, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, energy stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* TSX ends up 63.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,545.25

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended half a percent higher on Wednesday in volatile trade, with gains in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and financial stocks eclipsing weakness in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,545.25. Seven of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

