CANADA STOCKS-Banks and telecoms lead TSX to higher close
September 3, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Banks and telecoms lead TSX to higher close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* TSX ends up 51.16 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,596.41

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by gains in the share prices of major banks and telecom companies, while the energy group was flat despite higher crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 51.16 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,596.41. Six of the 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
