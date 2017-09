TORONTO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged over concerns about the global economy and a recent spike in market volatility.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 23.38 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,787.16. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)