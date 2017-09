TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Monday, dragged down by drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceutical International and resources companies hurt by falls in commodities from oil to gold to iron ore and copper.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 373.99 points, or 2.80 percent, at 13,004.58. All 10 main groups fell.