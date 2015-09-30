FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up 2.1 percent; Valeant rebounds
September 30, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up 2.1 percent; Valeant rebounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rebounded and higher-than-expected domestic growth data gave a range of sectors a healthy boost amid end-of-quarter positioning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 270 points, or 2.07 percent, at 13,306.96. It fell 4 percent in September and 8.6 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

