CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up 2.1 percent; Valeant rebounds

TORONTO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rebounded and higher-than-expected domestic growth data gave a range of sectors a healthy boost amid end-of-quarter positioning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 270 points, or 2.07 percent, at 13,306.96. It fell 4 percent in September and 8.6 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)