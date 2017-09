TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Tuesday, dragged higher by its heavyweight resource sectors and banks while a range of consumer, telecom and utilities stocks slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.06 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,647.26. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)