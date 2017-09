TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a retreat in energy and other resource stocks as well as slips in the two main railway companies as oil and copper prices retreated and Chinese data disappointed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 119.63 points, or 0.86 percent, at 13,844.73. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James DalgleishEditing by James Dalgleish)