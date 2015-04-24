CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as energy losses offset by Teck, West Fraser gains

(Updates with analyst’s comment, stock movements)

* TSX dips 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,391.02

* Four of the index’s 10 main groups retreat

* Energy down 0.4 percent, materials up 0.2 percent

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Friday as losses in oil and gas and gold-mining shares were offset by modest gains in other sectors.

The most influential decliners on the index included miner Goldcorp Inc, which fell 1.35 percent to C$23.39, and oil company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which declined 0.8 percent to C$40.54.

The overall energy group retreated 0.4 percent, while the materials group was up 0.2 percent, despite the declines by a number of gold miners in the group.

The two resource sectors combined make up more than 30 percent of the TSX’s weight. Gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,180 on Friday. U.S. crude prices were down 1.5 percent at $56.85.

At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was off 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,391.02.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, four retreated. Declining issues slightly outnumbered advancing ones, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the downside.

“Global equity markets are trying to incorporate slower than expected global economic growth and earnings,” said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates.

“Sentiment shifts quite a lot day to day ... I think that the markets are going back to looking at fundamentals, and fundamentals have not been quite as strong as people have hoped.”

A 4.1 percent climb by diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd , helped offset some of the losses by gold miners.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd was among the most influential gainers on the index, jumping 8.5 percent to C$65.7 as analysts cheered first quarter results that beat expectations.