TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index finished lower on Thursday, snapping a three-session rally, pulled lower by a hefty retreat in energy names.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 50.01 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,897.5. Six of the index’s 10 main groups retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)