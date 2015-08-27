CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies more than 1 pct shortly after open

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped more than 1 percent shortly after the open, tracking global equities, as investor appetite for riskier assets returned following comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official that made a September rate hike seem less likely.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 141.95 points, or 1.06 percent, at 13,523.54.

Consumer staples was the only key group that was in the red, while energy stocks rallied 3 percent on the heels of higher crude prices. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)