CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides at open as resource losses lead retreat

TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index tracked global markets and tumbled more than 1 percent shortly after the open, as hard-hit mining stocks led losses on the back of commodity demand concerns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 232.05 points, or 1.68 percent, to 13,547.39. All 10 of the index’s key sectors were in negative territory, with the materials group, home to resource companies, slumping more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)