CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends rally as oil fuels energy; Bombardier sinks

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was aiming for its fourth straight day of gains on Wednesday, as higher crude prices helped fuel energy shares, but Bombardier Inc tumbled after the planemaker said CSeries talks with Airbus had ended.

Canadian Natural Resources was among the top gainers, surging 2.8 percent to C$30.38, while fellow energy company Enbridge Inc rallied 1.8 percent to C$55.20.

The overall oil and gas sector climbed 2.7 percent, propelled by oil price gains over the last four sessions on evidence market conditions were tightening.

At 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 153.68 points, or 1.13 percent, to 13,800.94. The index had briefly touched its highest level in three weeks.

Telecoms was the only sector that failed to rise. Overall, advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 186 to 53, for a 3.51-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Teck Resources Ltd was also a major mover, surging 18.8 percent to C$9.24 after Franco-Nevada Corp said it agreed to pay Teck $610 million to help fund operations at the Antamina mine in Peru in exchange for a share of silver production.

The deal comes just two days after Franco-Nevada revised its deal with First Quantum Minerals Ltd for a project in Central America. First Quantum shares have surged some 80 percent over the last several sessions, including Wednesday’s 16.2 percent rise to C$8.70.

Other influential gainers included Canadian National Railway , which rose 1.8 percent to C$77.83 and Bank of Nova Scotia, which added 1.7 percent to C$60.40.

CN Rail’s industrials sector climbed 1.3 percent, while the Bank of Nova Scotia’s financials group gained 1.0 percent.

Cash-strapped Bombardier was the biggest loser, plunging 14.1 percent to C$1.52. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)