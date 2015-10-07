FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends rally as energy gains despite oil price slip
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends rally as energy gains despite oil price slip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 221.09 points, or 1.62 percent, at 13,868.35

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups rise

* Bombardier slumps after planemaker says Airbus sale talks ended

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Resource stocks helped extend a rally in Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday despite a drop in crude oil prices, while Bombardier Inc tumbled after the planemaker said CSeries talks with Airbus had ended.

The energy sector rose 3 percent and materials climbed 2.5 percent as investors bid up the beaten-down groups.

“To an important degree it reflects the fact that everybody got so negative,” said John Johnston, chief strategy officer at Davis-Rea. “When things are that negative you don’t need good news to go up, you just need less bad news.”

Cash-strapped Bombardier was the single biggest loser, plunging 13 percent to C$1.54 a day after Reuters reported talks between Montreal-based planemaker and Airbus, which both companies later said had failed.

Energy and materials stocks are down around 17-18 percent so far this year, hurt by a slowdown in global growth that has hit demand for the commodities they produce.

Canadian Natural Resources was among the top gainers on the day, surging 5.7 percent to C$31.23, while pipeline company Enbridge Inc rallied 3.1 percent to C$55.89.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 221.09 points, or 1.62 percent, at 13,868.35, for its fourth straight gain and highest close since mid-August.

Consumer staples was the only sector that failed to rise. There were 11 gainers for every three decliners.

Teck Resources Ltd was also a major mover, surging 14.3 percent to C$8.89 after Franco-Nevada Corp said it agreed to pay Teck $610 million to help fund operations at the Antamina mine in Peru in exchange for a share of silver production.

The deal comes just two days after Franco-Nevada revised its deal with First Quantum Minerals Ltd for a project in Central America. First Quantum shares have almost doubled in price over the last several sessions, including Wednesday’s 18.2 percent rise to C$8.85

Other influential gainers included Canadian National Railway , which rose 2.5 percent to C$78.36 and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which added 1.4 percent to C$53.50.

CN Rail’s industrials sector climbed 1.7 percent, while the Bank of Nova Scotia’s financials group gained 1.2 percent.

Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.