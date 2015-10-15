CANADA STOCKS-Resource retreat, Valeant subpoena push TSX lower

* TSX down 11.87 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,863.46

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was barely lower on Thursday, as a resource retreat and U.S. subpoena for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc offset gains across much of the rest of the index led by financials and industrial shares.

Valeant fell 9.1 percent to C$208.29 after it said it was subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors on its pricing, drug distribution and patient assistance programs.

The most influential decliners also included Goldcorp Inc , which fell 1.3 percent to C$19.81, and Barrick Gold Corp , which declined 2.2 percent to C$10.33.

The price of gold retreated from a 3-1/2-month high on gains for the U.S. dollar.

The overall materials group, which includes miners and other non-energy resource stocks, retreated 0.8 percent.

The energy group slipped 0.6 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc down 0.5 percent at C$36.84 and Canadian Natural Resources off 0.4 percent at C$30.90.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $45.84 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.0 percent to $48.65.

At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,863.46.

Still, seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the industrials group climbing 0.6 percent and financials up 0.3 percent.

The most influential gainers included Canadian National Railway, which added 0.8 percent to C$78.00, and Royal Bank of Canada, which advanced 0.6 percent to C$73.96. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)