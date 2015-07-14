CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as oil shares gain after Iran deal

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 66.18 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,599.40

* Nine of TSX’s 10 main groups rise; financials slightly lower

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, July 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as oil and gas stocks gained after a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six global powers left sanctions on the country’s crude exports in place for now, boosting energy prices.

The deal added to cautious optimism in recent sessions about an agreement to avert Greece’s exit from the euro currency bloc and a rebound in China equities after a rout.

“There’s a little bit more of a calm into the marketplace that’s come over the past couple of days,” said Philip Petursson from the portfolio advisory group at Manulife Asset Management.

The energy group, one of the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index most influential groups, jumped 1.9 percent. Suncor Energy Inc rose 2 percent to C$35.05 and Encana Corp jumped 4.3 percent to C$12.74.

U.S. crude prices gained 1.9 percent to $53.21 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.4 percent to $58.63.

The index rose 66.18 points, or 0.46 percent, to 14,599.40, with nine of the ten main industry groups ending higher and financials barely lower.

But investors remained cautious on Canadian equities given expectations for lackluster earnings reports in the coming weeks.

“There’s still a good deal of uncertainty out there,” Petursson said. “There’s still some risk to be had in terms of economic growth.”

Among the most influential decliners on the day were pipeline operator Enbridge Inc, which gave up 1 percent to C$58.20, and First Quantum Minerals, which shed 2.5 percent to C$16.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank dipped 0.4 percent to C$52.16 and Bank of Nova Scotia edged 0.2 percent lower to C$63.79.

The overall financials sector, home to banks and insurers, retreated 0.1 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners at a 2.3-to-1 ratio, with the index posting six new 52-week highs and seven new lows.