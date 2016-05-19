FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as Fed rate-hike speculation weighs on commodities
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as Fed rate-hike speculation weighs on commodities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 123.15 points, or 0.89 percent, to 13,702.86

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups were down

TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday to a one-week low, including losses for energy and financial stocks as Federal Reserve interest rate hike speculation weighed on commodity prices.

Among the top decliners was First Quantum Minerals Ltd , down 4.81 percent to C$8.31, while Canadian Natural Resources dropped 2.39 percent to C$37.10.

At 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 123.15 points, or 0.89 percent, to 13,702.86.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The energy group retreated 1.9 percent, with Enbridge Inc dropping 1.95 percent to C$51.35.

The financials group slipped 0.8 percent.

Industrials fell 0.9 percent.

Federal Reserve officials had felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate increase in June, according to meeting minutes released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.8 percent to $46.86 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.0 percent to $47.48.

Gold futures fell 2.1 percent to $1,247.5 an ounce.

Copper prices declined 1.3 percent to $4,555 a tonne.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 188 to 40, for a 4.70-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
