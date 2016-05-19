CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits a 1-week low as financials retreat; losses mostly pared

(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details throughout on stocks and sectors, updates prices)

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups ended lower

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pared losses after hitting a one-week low earlier on Thursday as the materials group rose more than two percent, offsetting declines in the financial and industrial stocks.

Worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as June weighed on stock markets globally.

“The market seems to be still digesting the minutes from the Fed,” said Ben Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management, adding the sell-off has been “pretty orderly.”

The financials group fell 0.5 percent as some recent gains were pared, while industrial stocks fell 0.8 percent as railway stocks retreated.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.8 percent to C$77.57 and Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.6 percent to C$18.40, while Canadian National Railway Co was down 1.9 percent at C$75.38.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 8.69 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,817.32. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Energy stocks fell 0.2 percent as oil prices dipped, although firefighters made progress against a wildfire in the Fort McMurray region of Alberta as a shift in winds pushed it away from communities and oil sands facilities.

Canadian Natural Resources dropped 1.5 percent to C$37.44, while U.S. crude prices settled at $47.16 a barrel, down 3 cents.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rebounded 2.1 percent after a sharp sell-off on Wednesday.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 3.6 percent to C$23.76, while gold fell 0.3 percent after earlier losses were pared. (Additional reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio and Chris Reese)