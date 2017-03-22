CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices drag energy-sector stocks

* TSX down 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,263.01

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups trade lower

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.

The energy group retreated 0.8 percent. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 0.4 percent to C$40.38, and TransCanada Corp was down 0.3 percent at C$60.92.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $47.67 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to $50.3.

The financials group slipped 0.9 percent. Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$94.86, and Toronto Dominion Bank slipped 0.5 percent to C$64.50.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 0.4 percent to C$26.10. Miner Teck Resources Ltd gained 2.1 percent to C$27.86.

Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,247.9 an ounce. Copper prices declined 0.5 percent to $5,747 a tonne.

At 10.10 ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, to 15,263.01. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)