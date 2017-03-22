FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices drag energy-sector stocks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 5 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices drag energy-sector stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,263.01

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups trade lower

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.

The energy group retreated 0.8 percent. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 0.4 percent to C$40.38, and TransCanada Corp was down 0.3 percent at C$60.92.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $47.67 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to $50.3.

The financials group slipped 0.9 percent. Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$94.86, and Toronto Dominion Bank slipped 0.5 percent to C$64.50.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 0.4 percent to C$26.10. Miner Teck Resources Ltd gained 2.1 percent to C$27.86.

Gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,247.9 an ounce. Copper prices declined 0.5 percent to $5,747 a tonne.

At 10.10 ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 50.12 points, or 0.33 percent, to 15,263.01. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.