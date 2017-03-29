FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 5 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as industrials offset gains in energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* TSX down 23.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,574.75

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.

At 10:01AM EDT (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.82 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,574.75. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative territory.

The energy group rose 0.2 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gained 0.3 percent to C$42.95, and Encana Corp advanced 2.3 percent to C$15.24.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 percent at $48.54 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.4 percent to $51.54.

The financials group rose 0.1 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.3 percent to C$79.27, but Manulife Financial Corp declined 0.5 percent to C$23.56.

Industrials fell 0.4 percent. Canadian National Railway Co gave back 0.6 percent to C$98.23, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd was down 0.7 percent at C$196.07.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was unchanged. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

