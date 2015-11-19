CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher after Fed minutes

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main index on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes flagged a rate hike next month, but also signaled that the central bank would take things slow and steady after that.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.51 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

September wholesale data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index rose to its highest close in more than a week on Wednesday led by railways, after Canadian Pacific disclosed a takeover bid.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages Quebec’s public pension plans, would buy a 30 percent stake in its rail unit for $1.5 billion.

A small Canadian diamond company has found what it says is the world’s second-biggest gem quality diamond ever recovered, and the largest in more than a century, at its mine in Botswana.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said its proposed $28.4 billion acquisition of U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp would help the combined company to save at least $1.8 billion annually.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,072.90; +0.39 pct

US crude : $40.70; -0.10 pct

Brent crude : $44.41; +0.63 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,599.50; -0.23 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays raises target price to C$76 from C$75

Orezone Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts to “hold” from “speculative buy”

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International : Citigroup starts with “overweight” rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +271,000; Prior +276,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +267,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.170 mln; Prior +2.174 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Nov: Expected -1.0; Prior -4.5

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Nov: Prior +36.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Nov: Prior +7.20

0830 Philly Fed employment for Nov: Prior -1.70

0830 Philly Fed prices paid for Nov: Prior -0.10

0830 Philly Fed new orders for Nov: Prior -10.60

1000 Leading Index Change mm for Oct: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory