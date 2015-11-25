FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open
November 25, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday as concerns about the fallout from Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane appeared to ease.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major data is scheduled for release.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy and materials stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Maple Leaf Foods Inc said it would cut 400 jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce, nearly a month after the meat packer pushed back a timeline for hitting a key profit target.

Canada’s economy is rebounding following a modest contraction in the first half of the year, boosted by non-energy exports and investment, which will help growth reach 2.5 percent in 2017, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,172.9; -0.08 pct

US crude : $42.10; -1.77 pct

Brent crude : $45.16; -2.08 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,531; -1.65 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard : CIBC raises target price to C$74 from C$66

Bombardier : BMO cuts price target to C$1.30 from C$1.50

Capstone Infrastructure : National Bank Financial ups target to C$4.50 from C$3.75

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Oct: Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Oct: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Oct: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Oct: Prior +1.3 pct

0830 PCE Price Index mm for Oct: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PCE Price Index yy for Oct: Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Durable goods for Oct: Expected +1.5 pct; Prior -1.2 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Oct: Prior -1.9 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Oct: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 271,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.164 mln; Prior 2.175 mln

0900 Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior +0.3 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Sep: Prior +5.5 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Sep: Prior +224.9

0945 Markit Comp Flash PMI for Nov: Prior +55.00

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected +55.0; Prior +54.8

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Nov: Expected +93.1; Prior +93.1

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Nov: Prior +104.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Nov: Expected +85.7; Prior +85.6

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Nov: Prior +2.5 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Nov: Prior +2.5 pct

1000 New home sales-units mm for Oct: Expected 0.500 mln; Prior 0.468 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Oct: Expected +6.0 pct; Prior -11.5 pct

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Oct: Prior +1.7 pct

$1= C$1.33 Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
