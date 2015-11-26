CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as ECB easing talk mounts

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main share index on Thursday, helped by growing expectations of aggressive European Central Bank action next week.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major data was scheduled for release.
Canada’s main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session in which weakness in energy and financials offset gains for consumer and railway stocks, with energy stocks retreating despite a higher close for crude oil.
Meanwhile, Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. EST (1215 GMT), while S&P 500 e-mini futures added 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.51 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
An Australian regulator on Thursday knocked back an attempt by Canadian infrastructure group Brookfield Asset Management Inc to overcome competition concerns holding up its A$9 billion ($6.53 billion) bid for port and rail firm Asciano Ltd .
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. EST
Gold futures : $1,071.07; +0.15 pct
U.S. crude : $43.09; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $45.85; -0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,649.50; +2.19 pct
Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank Financial raises target to C$67 from C$65
Bombardier : Credit Suisse revises target price to C$1.64 from C$1.65
No major data is scheduled for release
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)