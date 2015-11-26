FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as ECB easing talk mounts
#Market News
November 26, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as ECB easing talk mounts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada’s main share index on Thursday, helped by growing expectations of aggressive European Central Bank action next week.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major data was scheduled for release.

Canada’s main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session in which weakness in energy and financials offset gains for consumer and railway stocks, with energy stocks retreating despite a higher close for crude oil.

Meanwhile, Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. EST (1215 GMT), while S&P 500 e-mini futures added 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.51 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

An Australian regulator on Thursday knocked back an attempt by Canadian infrastructure group Brookfield Asset Management Inc to overcome competition concerns holding up its A$9 billion ($6.53 billion) bid for port and rail firm Asciano Ltd .

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. EST

Gold futures : $1,071.07; +0.15 pct

U.S. crude : $43.09; -0.26 pct

Brent crude : $45.85; -0.69 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,649.50; +2.19 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank Financial raises target to C$67 from C$65

Bombardier : Credit Suisse revises target price to C$1.64 from C$1.65

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

No major data is scheduled for release

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
