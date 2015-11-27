FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as oil prices weigh
November 27, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as oil prices weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday as oil prices fell on disappointing economic data from China and supply concerns.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Producer prices and raw materials prices data for October are due at 08:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index rose marginally on Thursday, helped by gains for some heavyweight bank stocks ahead of their earnings next week and rising materials stocks, while energy names slipped in line with a fall in crude oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.25 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canada’s two most populous provinces gave better than expected budget updates on Thursday, as Ontario got help from the initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd and Quebec clamped down on spending.

Canada will give an extra C$100 million ($75 million) to the United Nations’ refugee agency to help it deal with the Syrian crisis, International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,064.5; -0.51 pct

US crude : $42.09; -2.25 pct

Brent crude : $45.11; -0.77 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,625; -0.23 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to C$21 from C$23

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

No economic data is scheduled for release.

$1= C$1.33 Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
