TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as gold miners, propelled by weaker gold prices, saw sharp declines and pulled the overall market lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 44.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,302.36. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups declined, with the materials group, home to mining stocks, falling 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)