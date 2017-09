TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index were higher shortly after the open, as gold miners, bolstered by rebounding bullion prices, helped lead the market broadly higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 23.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,363.73. All 10 of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)