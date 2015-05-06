FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens sharply lower as energy stocks lead declines
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens sharply lower as energy stocks lead declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as hefty losses among energy companies led the market sharply lower shortly after the open.

An historic election in the Western Canadian, oil-producing province of Alberta, saw the left-wing New Democrats unseat the long-serving Progressive Conservatives for the first time in 44 years with a majority win, a victory analysts had said could at least temporarily hurt energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 77.47 points, or 0.51 percent, to 15,096.47. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with the heavily weighted energy sector down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

