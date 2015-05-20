FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource, commodity stocks gains
May 20, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource, commodity stocks gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Wednesday with the most influential gains attributed to energy and mining stocks, which offset declines in most other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.35 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15,130.37. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in the red, however. Energy stocks were up 0.8 percent, while materials rose 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

