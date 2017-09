TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, with most of the index’s main sectors losing ground and U.S. markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 21.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 15,179.67. Energy stocks were off 0.3 percent as crude prices dipped. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)