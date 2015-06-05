FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls shortly after open as resources lead retreat
June 5, 2015

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls shortly after open as resources lead retreat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, as resource stocks led the market lower, while stronger-than-expected North American jobs data raised expectations of a September interest rate hike in the United States and dampened the likelihood of the Bank of Canada cutting rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.09 points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,955.30 shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory with Saputo Inc, down 4.7 percent at C$31.01, leading declines. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
