TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index retreated across the board shortly after the open on Monday, with declines led by resource and financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 80.33 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,876.83. Energy stocks were off 0.6 percent, while financials and materials were down just over 0.4 percent. The sectors combined make up nearly two-thirds of the index’s weight. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)