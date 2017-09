TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened sharply lower on Monday with declines in all key sectors led by energy stocks, but Hudson’s Bay Co was among the few gainers, jumping more than 12 percent after announcing a deal to buy German department store chain Kaufhof.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 82.69 points, or 0.56 percent, to 14,658.46 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)