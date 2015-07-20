FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as gold miners hit hard by cheaper gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as gold miners, hit by bullion prices that fell below $1,100 an ounce to five-year lows, tumbled, with many big names falling more than 5 percent at the open.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 49.71 points, or 0.34 percent, to 14,593.13 shortly after the open. The materials group was down 2.7 percent to lead five of the index’s 10 main groups lower. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
